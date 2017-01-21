Actors Guild of Parkersburg to present ‘Barefoot in the Park’

Campus Martius Museum slates Archaeology Day

Big Reds defeat St. Albans

PARKERSBURG — Jeff Mennillo didn’t start his usual starters Friday night against one-win St. Albans, but the host Big Reds still posted a ...

Saunders’ 29 not enough as PCHS falls to Yellowjackets

Friday’s high school basketball roundup with stats

Swilled Dog Hard Cider launches in West Virginia

Lashley Tractor Sales opens in Marietta

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

UP: To the partnership between the Blennerhassett Island Foundation and Chemours, that resulted in a $10,000 check from the company that will help the foundation pay ...

Responsible: Justice changes mind on cutting budget

Research: OVU may have an ally in Rep. McKinley

Men post photos of old Wood County

For several years Roger Mackey has provided a glimpse of old-time Parkersburg and Wood County through the photographs he posts on his websites and Facebook ...

Bridge opens up good, bad of communities

Life Through the Lens: ‘La La Land’ points to damaging demands

Kevin Arnold

Kevin Francis Arnold, 68, of Lancaster, Ohio, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Funeral Liturgy with Mass 10 a.m. Monday, St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, ...

Denver Cottrell

Maj. Neil Ferrell, USAF (Ret.)

Kanawha County considering lawsuit against drug wholesalers

Mother sues to stop Bible classes in West Virginia schools

Can clean coal technologies be good for the economy AND the environment?

