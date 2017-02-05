Former waterworks employee writes novel about experiences
PARKERSBURG — A Vienna man has written a fictional account of a waterworks employee that draws from his real-life observations and experiences. “Glenn Alan ...
Gunmakers to hold show at Campus Martius Museum in Marietta
MARIETTA — The annual Contemporary Gunmakers and Allied Artists Show will offer a look at firearms and other pioneer tools — both ...
Big Red boys capture Region I swimming title
Local runner looks to compete Down Under
WILLIAMSTOWN — A local runner from Williamstown is aiming to make waves Down Under against international competitors. Ethan Beck, a ...
West Virginia, Ohio senators look to bolster steel
PARKERSBURG — Legislation to help the domestic steel industry was among bills introduced this week by West Virginia and Ohio senators. The Steel Industry ...
Marietta shops show heart for First Friday
MARIETTA — Love filled the streets of downtown Marietta for February’s First Friday event as shoppers filled downtown during evening hours ...
Recovery: Flood victims still need our help
When the groundhog predicted six more weeks of winter last week, some folks in counties still recovering from last summer’s devastating floods may have cursed the ...
Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
Overdoses: Naloxone does not solve drug addiction
Walking the tax tightrope
It’s tax time — the one time of year I convince myself I understand math and finances much better than I actually do. And then the tax software asks me something ...
Party foods for game night
Pancakes and waffles for your valentine
