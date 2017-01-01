River City Ohio Blues Competition seeks performers

Mid-Ohio Valley climate group schedules first 2017 meeting

Yellowjacket boys defeat Belpre Golden Eagles, 63-59

Fort Frye rolls against Wirt; high school basketball roundup

Bond’s Tailgaters opens in Vienna

VIENNA — A couple of area small business owners are expanding their sports apparel business into a new space on Grand Central Avenue. Dan ...

Washington Electric Cooperative launches OurSolar

Memorial Health System eyes road to bigger future

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

DOWN: To the announcement of the upcoming closure of Kmart in south Parkersburg. While the closure of an unprofitable store is certainly understandable from a ...

A New Start: Let us greet 2017 with determination, hope

Social Media: Mall brawls show risky behavior

Bailey starting programs at YMCA

Tara Bailey said she wanted to bring changes and programs to the YMCA of Parkersburg when she took over as executive director/chief executive officer in ...

Some resolutions for 2017

Recalling the talk of the town

Tressie Buskirk

Willard L. Cofery

Clarksburg woman admits trying to buy gun for someone else

Justice keeps campaign spokesman as press secretary

